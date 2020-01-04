Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked to attend court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a special CBI court here on Friday directed him to appear personally in the court on January 10 in the alleged disproportionate assets case. When the matter came up for hearing, principal special judge for CBI cases BR Madhusudhan Rao pointed out that Jagan had last appeared in the case on March 1, 2019, and since then he has been seeking exemption on some reason or other.