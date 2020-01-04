Attack on media persons: Police summon 15 villagers in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have served notices to 15 farmers of Amaravati, summoning them to attend an inquiry into the attack on media persons on December 27. The farmers have been asked to appear before Chilakaluripet rural and Tenali police with Aadhaar cards. The attack had taken place during Mouna Deeksha organised by the BJP at Uddandarayunipalem of Tulluru Mandal. Six farmers were arrested in connection with it on December 29 and shifted to Tenali police station.

Later, they were produced in the Mangalagiri court. As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have identified 34 persons who were involved in the attack. Tenali Two-Town CI B Srinivasa Rao said, “The police issued notices to persons who attacked media persons on the basis of technical evidence. They have been asked to appear before the investigation officers on Friday.”