Pakistan to release 22 detained Andhra Pradesh fishermen

The fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who were held captive when they accidentally ventured into Pakistan territorial waters, would be freed on January 6, are among the 483 Indian fishermen captured.

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty-two fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, who were held captive when they accidentally ventured into Pakistan territorial waters, would be freed on January 6. These fishermen were caught by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency off the Gujarat coast in November 2018. Efforts of  YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy to get them released has finally yielded results. Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the High Commission of India in Islamabad that Pakistan has decided to release and repatriate the fishermen to India via the Wagha border on January 6, 2020.

The fishermen from AP are among the 483 Indian fishermen captured by Pakistan. According to Vijayasai Reddy, he along with the family members of the 22 captured fishermen met the then Minister for External Affairs on the issue and was also assured that she would try through diplomatic channels to get the fishermen released. 
 

