AP transfers ACB DG Kumar Vishwajeet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State government on Saturday issued an order transferring ACB Director General Kumar Vishwajeet and replacing him with 1992 batch IPS officer P Sitharama Anjaneyulu. Vishwajeet was not given any posting and asked to report to the office of Director General of Police at Mangalagiri.

The Jagan government, which announced zero tolerance of corruption, had taken a slew of measures like launching toll-free numbers and signing a MoU with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to root out corruption in all the departments. At a review meeting a couple of days back, the Chief Minister directed ACB officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery. He made it clear that the ACB should pull up its socks and show results within three months. Vishwajeet had a short stint in the ACB as he was appointed DG on May 31, 2019 after Jagan came to power in the State.

Anjaneyulu who is presently the Transport Commissioner, also holding the Full Additional Charge as Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). He will continue to hold the post even after his appointment as ACB DG. MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of Transport, Roads and Buildings, was given the Full Additional Charge of Commissioner of Transport.