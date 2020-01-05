Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM to launch Amma Vodi in Chittoor on January 9

The government has sanctioned over Rs 6,109 crore for the implementation of the scheme for the 2019-20 academic year.

Published: 05th January 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Ahead of the launch of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme from Chittoor district on January 9 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government on Saturday issued an order sanctioning Rs 15,000 financial assistance under the scheme to mothers or guardians for sending their children to school. A total of 81,72,224 students from Class 1 to Class 12 have been identified. Of these, 72,77,387 students are from Classes 1 to 10 and the rest 8,94,837 are from Intermediate. The final list of students has been handed over to Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems & Services (APCFSS) for six-step verification of bank account details. 

“The data collected through door-to-door visit by village volunteers and ward secretaries will be verified along with the list of students given by the schools by January 8,” said Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh.The financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would be directly deposited in the savings bank accounts of the mothers or guardians in January every year. The amount will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries through the respective welfare corporations in DBT mode. 

The government has sanctioned over Rs 6,109 crore for the implementation of the scheme for the 2019-20 academic year. The complaints of parents, whose names have not been mentioned in the list, are being collected for verification of prescribed documents. Once addressed, the said list will be approved by the respective district collectors. The final list will be submitted to CEO, APCFSS on Sunday for further action.

All white ration card holders who send their children to schools will get the financial assistance. Under the scheme, the students should have at least 75 per cent attendance. “In case of dropout from school or college, the scheme would not be applicable to the beneficiary,” added the minister. The government had also included orphans and street children, who are studying i schools through voluntary organisations, in the scheme. The financial assistance will be provided to these organisations after coordination with the department concerned.

The prestigious scheme was introduced to increase the number of school-going children in the State, enhance quality of education and provide education for all. “The scheme is applicable in all the government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges that includes residential schools and colleges in the State,” the minister said. The list of beneficiaries will be displayed in village secretariats. The regional joint directors of the school education and Intermediate will submit periodical reports for proper monitoring. The district collectors will file reports of their respective districts.  The data of the beneficiaries will be available with the respective village volunteer. 

