Close shave for 45 tourists as bus catches fire after crashing into truck in Andhra

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 45 tourists had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on the National Highway 16 (NH-16) at Pydibheemaaram village of Ranastalam mandal on Sunday morning. Fire engulfed the bus after it crashed into an aluminium-laden truck. Luckily, the tourists escaped with minor injuries.

According to JR Puram police, the tourist bus, heading to Rameswaram from Puri, rammed a factory bus at Pydibheemavaram, hit the divider and then crashed into the truck on the opposite side of the road. Witnessing the fire, factory workers and villagers rushed to rescue the tourists.

Coming to know of the accident, JR Puram police rushed to the spot along with fire engine and doused the flames. Meanwhile, the police shifted the injured tourists to the hospital. After the treatment, the police led by JR Puram Sub-Inspector Ashok Babu, following the directive of SP RN Ammireddy, dropped the tourists at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by a special bus. Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das spoke to Ammireddy and District Collector J Nivas about the accident and directed them to provide better treatment to the victims.

Bus catches fire in garage at Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: Panic gripped residents when a bus caught fire in a garage close to residential apartments and commercial complexes on port road at Gajuwaka on Sunday. When the bus which was parked in the garage for repair caught fire suddenly workers in the garage and nearby people ran for safety.Some brave youths who noticed LPG cylinders near the bus removed the cyclinders to a safe place averting a major accident.Fire tenders which rushed to the spot put out the fire. Reasons for the fire are not known immediately. Gajuwaka police registered a case and are investigating the matter