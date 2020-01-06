Home States Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for 45 tourists as bus catches fire after crashing into truck in Andhra

Coming to know of the accident, JR Puram police rushed to the spot along with fire engine and doused the flames.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

The gutted tourist bus at Nelivada village in Srikakulam district | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 45 tourists had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire on the National Highway 16 (NH-16) at Pydibheemaaram village of Ranastalam mandal on Sunday morning. Fire engulfed the bus after it crashed into an aluminium-laden truck. Luckily, the tourists escaped with minor injuries.

According to JR Puram police, the tourist bus, heading to Rameswaram from Puri, rammed a factory bus at Pydibheemavaram, hit the divider and then crashed into the truck on the opposite side of the road. Witnessing the fire, factory workers and villagers rushed to rescue the tourists.

Coming to know of the accident, JR Puram police rushed to the spot along with fire engine and doused the flames. Meanwhile, the police shifted the injured tourists to the hospital. After the treatment, the police led by JR Puram Sub-Inspector Ashok Babu, following the directive of SP RN Ammireddy, dropped the tourists at Visakhapatnam Railway Station by a special bus. Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das spoke to Ammireddy and District Collector J Nivas about the accident and directed them to provide better treatment to the victims.

Bus catches fire in garage at Gajuwaka
Visakhapatnam: Panic gripped residents when a bus caught fire in a garage close to residential apartments and commercial complexes on port road at Gajuwaka on Sunday. When the bus which was parked in the garage for repair caught fire suddenly workers in the garage and nearby people ran for safety.Some brave youths who noticed LPG cylinders near the bus removed the cyclinders to a safe place averting a major accident.Fire tenders which rushed to the spot put out the fire. Reasons for the fire are not known immediately. Gajuwaka police registered a case and are investigating the matter

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bus accident Andhra bus accident
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp