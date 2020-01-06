Indian fishermen freed from Karachi jail after 13 months

SRIKAKULAM: Twenty fishermen, who had spent about 13 months in captivity after they strayed into Pakistan territorial waters near Veeraval in Gujarat in November 2018, were released from Karachi jail on Sunday. Immediately after entering Indian territory, the fishermen—14 from Srikakulam, five from Vizianagaram and one from Assam—sent videos and photos to their family members from Wagah border.

Ganagalla Nukaratnam, the wife of Ganagalla Rama Rao, one of the captured fishermen from D Matsalesam village of Etcherla mandal, is excited to show their 11-month-old baby Greeshma to her husband. Nukaratnam was pregnant when her husband was captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard.

Nukaratnam also said that her husband Rama Rao and her brother Kesam Yerraiah were among the fishermen released from Pakistan.

“With the financial assistance provided by the government, I could maintain the family,” she added.

Similarly, Surada Mutatamma, whose husband Surada Appanna along with their two children, Kalyan and Kishore, were captured, said she had spent several sleepless nights for the last one year.

With the release of the family members, Mutatamma said that it was a rebirth to her family. She also said District Collector J Nivas had taken special interest in redressing their plight immediately.

“Besides compensation of `2 lakh, we have been receiving a monthly allowance of `4,500,” she added.

“We met Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and officials concerned for release of the fishermen,” Mutatamma said. Mutatamma also said they met Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra.

The captured fishermen included Ganagalla Rama Rao, Mailapalli Sanyasi Rao, Mailapalli Rambabu, Kesam Raju, Kesam Yerrayya from D Matsyalesam village, Chikati Gurumurthy from Shvaji Dibbalapalem village, Badi Appanna, Konada Venkatesh and Vasupalli Samuel from Badivanipeta village, Surada Appa Rao, Surada Kalyan and Surada Kishore from K Matsalesam village and Panta Mani from Totapalem village of Etcherla mandal, Dudangi Suryanarayana from Srikakulam, Nakka Appanna, Nakka Narasing, Mailapalli Guruvulu, Barri Bavirodu and Nakka Dhanaraju from Tippavalasa of Vizianagaram distict and Shekya Sumanth from Assam, said sources.

Mopidevi to receive fishermen at Wagah

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao will receive the 20 fishermen, who were released by the Pakistani authorities, at Wagah border on Monday. On the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Venkataramana rushed to Wagah on Sunday night. The minister along with the officials concerned will receive the fishermen at the border. The state government is providing necessary assistance for shifting the fishermen to the State.