Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Mopidevi receives 20 Andhra Pradesh fishermen at Wagah

Pakistan Coast Guard captured the Indian fishermen and since then they were lodged in Karachi Jail. 

Published: 07th January 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Twenty fishermen from AP, after spending 14 months in Pakistan jail, were finally released and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on Monday evening. Minister for Fisheries Mopidevi Venkataramana along with officials from both State and Centre received the fishermen from Pakistan Rangers. On setting foot in India and seeing Mopidevi and others from the State, the fishermen broke down with emotions flying high. 

The group of fishermen thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose continuous efforts ensured their release from Pakistan jail. In November 2018, a group of fishermen hailing from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts, accidentally entered into Pakistan territorial waters, while fishing off the Gujarat coast. 

Pakistan Coast Guard captured the Indian fishermen and since then they were lodged in Karachi Jail. 
The minister, along with the group of fishermen, will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday and are expected to address a press conference. The group will set out to AP on Tuesday night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Mopidevi Venkataramana
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp