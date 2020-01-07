Minister Mopidevi receives 20 Andhra Pradesh fishermen at Wagah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty fishermen from AP, after spending 14 months in Pakistan jail, were finally released and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab on Monday evening. Minister for Fisheries Mopidevi Venkataramana along with officials from both State and Centre received the fishermen from Pakistan Rangers. On setting foot in India and seeing Mopidevi and others from the State, the fishermen broke down with emotions flying high.

The group of fishermen thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose continuous efforts ensured their release from Pakistan jail. In November 2018, a group of fishermen hailing from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts, accidentally entered into Pakistan territorial waters, while fishing off the Gujarat coast.

Pakistan Coast Guard captured the Indian fishermen and since then they were lodged in Karachi Jail.

The minister, along with the group of fishermen, will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday and are expected to address a press conference. The group will set out to AP on Tuesday night.