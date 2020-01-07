No protest allowed on NH-16: IG

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The South Coastal Zone Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal denied permission to Amaravati Political Joint Action Committee (JAC) to block roads and stage dharna on NH-16 in Guntur district on Tuesday, demanding the continuance of the capital city at Amaravati. The Amaravati Political JAC announced they would block NH-16 at China Kakani of Guntur district on Tuesday. However, the IG said the public will be inconvenienced due to agitations, hence, the JAC was denied permission.

Brijlal said Section 144 and 30 of the CrPC is in effect in the district in order to maintain law and order.

“People can stage protests in a democratic way without creating problems for others. The police will take saction against the organisers if they violate orders of the police department. I request the public not to participate in the agitations as permission has not been granted to the JAC. Action will be taken if anyone is found agitating on NH-16 on January 7.”