Three strangers rape, murder woman in Nellore district?

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons and later murdered at Chavatapalem village in Gudur rural Mandal on Monday. Police said the victim who was mentally unsound, went out on Sunday night to buy groceries from a shop near to her house. When she did not return home, her parents searched for her in the village, but in vain.

She was found murdered on the outskirts of the village on Monday. Some villagers who found her naked body, informed the matter to police. The body was shifted to Gudur area hospital for postmortem. Gudur Circle Inspector K Ramakrishna Reddy said no injuries were found on the victim’s body.

The locals informed the police that they observed suspicious movement of three strangers in the village on Sunday night and they might have been involved in the rape and murder of the woman. On hearing the news, Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan visited the Gudur area hospital and enquired about the incident. A case was registered. The police are on the lookout for the three strangers.