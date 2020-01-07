Home States Andhra Pradesh

WATCH | YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy's car damaged in attack by Amaravati farmers

The incident led to high tension in the area as police undertook a baton charge to disperse the protestors.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's car vandalised on National Highway 16 near Chinna Kakani village in Guntur district during farmers protest demanding Amaravati to be retained as the only capital in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's car vandalised on National Highway 16 near Chinna Kakani village in Guntur district during farmers protest demanding Amaravati to be retained as the only capital in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Amaravati farmers protesting against three capitals proposal on Tuesday attacked car of a ruling YSRCP MLA and damaged it.

Farmers, who were staging blockade on Chennai-Kolkata national highway, stopped the car of P. Ramakrishna Reddy, a Member of Legislative Assembly belonging to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at Chinakakani near Guntur.

The MLA's gunman got down from the car and tried to clear the way. During an argument with the farmers, he allegedly manhandled a farmer. Angry over this the protestors pelted stones, damaging the car's window panes. The farmers had surrounded the vehicle but the driver sped it away. The MLA escaped unhurt in the incident.

The incident led to high tension in the area as police undertook a baton charge to disperse the protestors. The farmers, however, pelted stones on other vehicles.

ALSO READ: Tension in Amaravati as farmers block highway in protest against 3 capital cities proposal

Ramakrishna Reddy later blamed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the attack. He said TDP workers in the guise of farmers attacked him and injured his gunman.

YSRCP leader R.K. Roja condemned the attack on her colleague and said TDP leaders were resorting to such attacks to save their ill-gotten property in Amaravati.

YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu held TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the attack on the MLA and demanded action against him. He alleged that Naidu was provoking people to create unrest in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP Ramakrishna Reddy Amaravati farmers Amaravati
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp