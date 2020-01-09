Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to launch Amma vodi today, 43 lakh people to benefit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling his yet another poll promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his government’s flagship programme ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme intended to provide Rs 15,000 financial assistance to the mothers who send their children to schools at the PVKS Degree College grounds in Chittoor on Thursday.

The launch of the scheme, which also coincides with one year of completion of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Itchapuram in Srikakulam, is the first scheme that the CM will be launching from Chittoor district.

The YSRC government has allocated Rs 6455.80 crore for the 2019-20 financial year for the scheme, under which a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided every year to the mother or guardian, who is below poverty line, of students studying from class 1 to 12.

A total of 43 lakh beneficiaries have been identified and the money will deposited in their savings bank account in Jan every year.

Meanwhile, the recent announcement of removal of 75 per cent attendance as one of the criteria for the first year of implementation came as a relief for several beneficiaries. The decision was taken to encourage mothers to send their children to school.

The district educational officer or vocational educational officer or regional educational officer would release the amount to the beneficiaries’ savings bank account.

The announcement of the scheme has resulted in 30 per cent increase in the student enrolment rate in the current academic year.