Andhra Pradesh HC notices to CBI, Centre in Vivekananda murder case 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and Union Home Secretary to file counter-affidavits in the petitions seeking CBI probe into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was also asked to file a counter-affidavit and the case was posted to January 20 for further hearing.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued these directions while considering separate petitions filed seeking CBI probe into the case.

Former minister Adinarayana Reddy’s counsel argued that the SIT probe was not being done in an impartial manner. Advocate General Subramanyam Sriram said the probe was on its last leg and contended that there is no need for a CBI probe.

The Advocate General contended that the delay in the investigation was due to forensic tests and questioning of more than 1,500 people in the case.

He added that a petition filed for conduct of forensic tests on some individuals will come for hearing in a lower court on Thursday.

Giving interim orders that the SIT probe can go ahead, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy directed the SIT not to submit its report before January 20 and posted the matter for further hearing on the said date.