ZBNF: Andhra Pradesh government signs pact with Germany-based KFW

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany-based KFW to encourage Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in the State.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat near here on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said as part of the agreement with the German firm, the State government has taken a loan of `711 crore out of the total Rs 1051 crore estimated to be spent on ZBNF.

“Natural farming will be encouraged in 600 villages in the coming five years,” he added.

Later, the minister launched toll-free 1800 599 3366 for enquiries and providing information on the insurance scheme launched for the farmers. The number would be functional from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

Kannababu said the State government has passed orders to take over the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and RWBCS schemes, and will implement them during the Rabi season.

The last dates to apply online for the insurance scheme through Karshak App will be January 31 (for groundnut farmers) and February 15 (for farmers of other crops).