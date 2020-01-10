Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 wild tuskers damage crops in Chittoor district

Marauding tuskers have been damaging crops in a large extent of agriculture lands in various villages of Yadamarri mandal for the past three days, causing panic among farmers and locals.

elephant, Wild elephant

A picture of an elephant used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Marauding tuskers have been damaging crops in a large extent of agriculture lands in various villages of Yadamarri mandal for the past three days, causing panic among farmers and locals.

According to sources, 14 wild pachyderms which had come from Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border to Andhra Pradesh, had been damaging crops in various villages including Rallapalli, Kusuru and Gondhivalla Vooru and surrounding areas since Tuesday night.

Villagers said that a herd of elephants were camping near Ranganayakula Cheruvu for the past three days. They said that they had informed the forest department officials about the movement of wild elephants in the region and about the damage they had done to the crops.

The forest officials roped in drum beaters to drive the elephants back into the forest. Farmers and residents near the border villages time and again had appealed to the forest department officials to intervene and put an end to the jumbo menace, but nothing had been done so far.

Comments

