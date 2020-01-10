Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seek fresh mandate on capital: Chandrababu Naidu

Exhorting students and youth to actively take part in the agitation, he urged them to explain the benefits of Amaravati as capital to future generations.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking donations from people in Machilipatnam on Thursday for the cause of Amaravati | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up his fight against the proposal of the YSRC government to shift the capital from Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolve the Assembly and seek fresh mandate on the issue. If he is voted to power again, the YSRC chief can shift the capital anywhere, Naidu said.

Participating in the public awareness rally on Amaravati organised under the aegis of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi in Machilipatnam on Thursday, he said YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu informed that the capital will remain in Amaravati. But there was no mention of capital in the YSRC election manifesto. So let us go for a referendum on the issue, he asserted.

Naidu who launched a scathing attack against the YSRC government in general and the party’s public representatives from Guntur and Krishna districts in particular on the issue of shifting the capital, gave a call to the people not to cooperate with their MLAs and Ministers and greet them with ‘Jai Amaravati Jai Jai Amaravati’ slogan. He also sought donations from people to support the fight of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi against shifting of capital. “All political parties except YSRC and all the people’s organisations have come together for the cause of Amaravati. The YSRC government cannot go ahead with its unilateral approach on the issue,’’ he said.

Stating that initially he did not want to attend the rallies, but changed his decision after the government attempted to suppress the movement by not allowing the bus yatra of Amaravati JAC in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he made it clear that the fight for Amaravati would continue until the government dropped the proposal to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

Terming the high-powered committee appointed by the government to study the reports of GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group powerless, he said all its members are spineless. “Will your ministers attend the high-powered committee meeting if they have any respect towards you?’’ he questioned.

“Is it not a shame for Perni Nani and Kodali Nani who hail from Krishna district, to be part of the committee intended to shift the capital from your place. The ministers are abusing and ridiculing me. Let them do it but I urge them not to show the ire on Amaravati out of anger against me,’’ he said.
“Do the people of Visakhapatnam ask you for capital? I am so affectionate towards Vizagites and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who along with me inspected the city after it was hit by Hudhud cyclone, wondered over the people greeting us waving hands showing victory symbol even at the time of crisis,’’ he said, adding that it all happened because of the trust they got on the government at that time.

Asserting that even common people of Vizag are well aware that the city witnessed development post-Hudhud, he said the previous TDP government announced an action plan for comprehensive development of Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and every district but the present government disturbed it. Exhorting students and youth to actively take part in the agitation, he urged them to explain the benefits of Amaravati as capital to future generations.

Don’t fear of police cases. What can the police do? Yesterday they took us into custody and left us at my residence. What else they can do? Keep us in police station for a day to two? If anyone goes ahead unilaterally, people will revolt.  We are in a democracy. This is not Jagan Mohan Reddy’s kingdom,’’ Naidu said.

Stating that he took ‘Joli Pattadam’ (seeking donations) for the first time in his life, he wanted the people to donate generously for the cause of Amaravati. To kill a dog, people will brand it mad. Similarly, the YSRC government is coming up with different arguments like flood-prone, caste equations, insider trading and high expenditure to kill Amaravati project, he added. The TDP chief collected `3,15,480 and a gold ring as donations for the cause of Amaravati.

Amazon executive held for post against MLA
Guntur: Macherla police arrested an Amazon executive from Hyderabad for his alleged abusive posts on social media platforms against Government Whip and MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was recently attacked by Amaravati agitators during a blockade of NH 16 at Chinakakani

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati capital
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp