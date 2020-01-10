Unable to bear harassment by FB friend, three girls attempt suicide

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Three girl students, all in their early 20s, who were unable to bear harassment by a friend from whom they had borrowed money, attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills late on Wednesday night. The locals, who found them in an unconscious state at the bus station, rushed them to a private hospital where they were given treatment.

The girls, who study in a private degree college in Dharmavaram, gave the statement to the police after gaining consciousness. According to Dharmavaram CI Asrar Basha, the girls were identified as Navyasri, Lavanya and Varalakshmi. Navyasri developed friendship with one Mahesh, local youth from Dharmavaram. The parents of both were aware of their friendship.

A few months ago, Navyasri introduced her close friend Lavanya to Mahesh. A few days later, Lavanya borrowed Rs 20,000 from Mahesh. Meanwhile, Navyasri learnt that Mahesh was talking to her other friends too and started maintaining distance from him. She also blocked him on Facebook.

After their friendship turned sour, Mahesh demanded them to return his money. When the girls expressed their inability to pay him immediately, Mahesh allegedly started harassing them. Unable to bear the harassment, the three girls attempted suicide.

The Dharmavaram police registered a case against Mahesh and took him into custody.