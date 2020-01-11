Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh three-capital theory: Agitations in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool back government plan

Rallies, led by minister Muttamsetti Srinivasarao and YSR Congress leaders, were taken out in Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Madhurawada and other places.

Published: 11th January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

People take out a rally in Gajuwaka in support of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Agitations in support of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam and for Judicial Capital at Kurnool are gathering steam.

On Friday, Visakhapatnam and its neighbourhood reverberated with slogans in support of the proposal to shift the capital to the City of Destiny during the rallies taken out by Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas and YSRC leaders. 

Rallies, led by minister Muttamsetti Srinivasarao and YSR Congress leaders, were taken out in Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Madhurawada, and other places. 

Addressing the rally at Isukathota, Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an announcement regarding plans to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital to ensure the development of North Andhra, which remained backward for several decades.

However, it was strange that the TDP leaders from the region opposing the decision, he said. Earlier addressing a rally at Gajuwaka along with MLA Tippala Nagireddy, the minister said Chandrababu was trying to foment trouble and dividing people on caste and regional lines. 

Comments(1)

  • Seetapati
    Visakhapatnam is the most developed city in Andhra Pradesh. Only a Tuglak can think of developing it further at the cost of all the other cities across Andhra Pradesh.
    14 hours ago reply
