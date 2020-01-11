My blood is boiling for Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Amaravati has the blessings of all gods, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday maintained that no one can shift the capital. "Amaravati is the place where all religious prayers have been conducted and the land was strengthened with auspicious earth and water from all holy places across the world and from every village of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Addressing a rally in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress government came up with the three-capital proposal as its leaders owns large tracts of land in Visakhapatnam. "Who asked you to set up three capitals? Is it moodu mukkalata (gambling)? My blood is boiling after seeing the irrational decisions of the YSRC government," he said.

Taking exception to the arrests of Amaravati JAC leaders and women, he said the agitation for Amaravati as capital will not be stopped even if the police arrest every Amaravati resident.

"Police personnel are good. But they are obeying the directions of higher-ups. Gautam Sawang will not be in our State after two years. I appeal to the remaining policemen not to file false cases. We saw Telangana movement and other agitations. Learn from them and don’t dilute the agitation," he added. Stating that the responsibility of saving Amaravati lies on everyone and Jai Amaravati slogan should be set as ringtone in mobiles, he wanted the YSRC leaders not to listen to the words of "Tughlaq CM".

Naidu tweets

Women protesters are being held at a police station even after 6 pm which is against the law. @ysjagan is showing his true fascist face by employing unlawful methods to curb the Amaravati Movement. @ncwindia, @sharmarekha Ji kindly look into it pic.twitter.com/UmpQx9GHx2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 10, 2020