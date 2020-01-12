Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court gets four new judges

The Centre notified the appointment of Rao Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, Donadi Ramesh and Nainala Jayasurya as judges to the High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four senior advocates have been appointed as judges to the AP High Court and they will take oath on January 13. With this, the number of judges has gone up to 19.

As President Ram Nath Kovind approved the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre notified the appointment of Rao Raghunandan Rao, Battu Devanand, Donadi Ramesh and Nainala Jayasurya as judges to the High Court.

Rao Raghunandan Rao was born on June 30, 1964 and did his schooling in Hyderabad. He pursued law from Osmania University in 1988 and got enrolled as an advocate the same year. From 1993-94, he worked as an assistant government pleader and, in 1995, he was appointed as Special AGP attached to the Advocate General’s office. Later, he started independent practice.

Battu Devanand was born in Gudivada of Krishna district on April 14, 1966 and studied BA. He pursued Bachelor of Law from Andhra University and started practice as a junior to MK Sitaramaiah from 1989-92. He later started independent practice and went on to work as assistant government pleader from 1996 to 2000 and as government pleader in High Court from 2014 to 2019.

Senior advocate from Tadepalligudem Nainala Jayasurya was born in 1968 and pursued his education in Tadepalligudem, Tanuku and Rajahmundry till BA. He completed his LLB from Siddhartha Law College in Vijayawada and got enrolled as an advocate in 1992. He became a junior lawyer to senior advocate Talari Ananta Babu. He also worked as government pleader in High Court from 2003 to 2004 and then from 2009-2014.

Hailing from Kamanapalle in Somala mandal of Chittoor district, D Ramesh was born on June 27, 1965. After completing his B Com in Tirupati, Ramesh studied BL from VR Law College in Nellore. Starting his career as a junior lawyer with PS Narayana (who went on to become a High Court judge), Ramesh later on started his own practice and argued several cases in Administrative Tribunal. Between 2000 and 2004, he worked as a government pleader.

