Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board drafts plan to check noise pollution

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has drafted a plan concentrating exclusively on noise pollution.The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued orders to draft a plan to check noise pollution levels in cities and towns in wake of increasing levels of noise throughout the country.

Speaking to TNIE, APPCB junior scientific officer BV Prasad said, “The pollution levels are not that high in the State as compared to others. However, if we consider the levels within the State for the past few years, we can observe a significant rise. Thus, it is important that we have a specific plan dedicated solely to curbing noise pollution levels.”

The board has been monitoring the noise levels at four locations across the State. It has installed real-time noise monitoring stations (RTNMS).The recent survey conducted in November last year for the year 2019-20, has revealed higher noise level than the standard values prescribed by the NGT.The pollution levels have been categorised into four types namely, industrial, commercial, residential and sensitive.

While the first RTNMS put up near the All India Radio office in Vijayawada, which falls under the commercial category measured 69.4 decibels (dB) during day time and 65.7 dB at night, the station set up at Zoo Park in Visakhapatnam, which comes under the sensitive category measured 62.5 dB and 61.7 dB during day and night respectively.

Another station at Andhra University at Siripuram falling under the residential category noted 74.0 dB in the day and 67.8 dB at night, while the one at Tirumala (commercial) measured 74.7 dB (morning) and 70.9 dB (night).

However, the prescribed values by NGT are 75 dB and 70 dB, 65 dB and 55 dB, 55 dB and 45 dB, 50 dB and 40 dB for industrial, commercial, residential and sensitive categories for mornings and nights, respectively. “Though the levels are not alarming, we need to control it now. It will become difficult to reduce once it increases to an extent beyond the scope of the action plan. Precaution is anytime better than cure,” said the scientist.

The APPCB has roped in several departments and has given responsibilities to each of them as part of the implementation of the action plan.These include police, transport, urban and rural local bodies, forest, industries and education.

“The plan has been communicated to all the departments responsible for the implementation on December 30 and we have asked each department to submit a report after every quarter,” concluded Prasad.

