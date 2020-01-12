Pawan Kalyan reaches Delhi to seek Centre's intervention on Andhra Pradesh capital issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after State BJP leaders once again made it clear that the Central government will not wade into the raging capital controversy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan rushed to New Delhi on Saturday afternoon to meet the saffron party top brass.

His mission: to persuade the Modi government to convene an all-party meeting and prevent the YSRC government from making Visakhapatnam the executive capital.

Jana Sena sources told TNIE, he is likely to meet BJP working president JP Nadda, and Ram Madhav among others. Speculation is rife that he may even get an audience with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The TDP, which is spearheading the agitation to retain the capital at Amaravati, is in a wait and watch mode. Its chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said he too would take the issue to Delhi but hasn’t walked the talk so far. Sources said he may be relying on the good offices of Pawan to reach out to the BJP, whom he distanced himself from in 2018. But Pawan’s mission may not succeed if State BJP leaders are to be believed.

The State leaders, who voiced different opinions on the YSRC government’s proposal to have three capitals, tried to find a common ground at the party core committee meeting in Guntur Saturday. Later, they clarified the Union government will not interfere as the issue is under the State government’s purview.

The core committee adopted a resolution in favour of Amaravati, while pitching for the high court to be moved to Kurnool. Speaking to the media, the leaders, including State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, MLC Somu Veerraju, former Union minister Purandeswari, State unit co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish, MPs YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh, appeared almost defensive.

Asserting that theirs was a political stand -- taken by the State unit --, they took pains to explain that it doesn’t reflect the view of the Centre. "The BJP adopted a resolution demanding that the government continue development of the core capital — executive and legislative buildings — in Amaravati... in a federal system, the Centre can’t intervene taking suo motu cognisance of the issue. But since it is the capital and there is a financial link with the Centre, the State has to certainly inform the Centre,” Kanna said.

He, however, quickly added, "We will continue to fight the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There is no need for the Centre’s intervention, we ourselves (State unit) will fight for Amaravati."

While Kanna maintained the State unit discussed the issue ‘at length’ and there was no ambiguity in the party stand, it is learnt that a few leaders favoured Centre’s intervention. Confirming the same, a senior leader told TNIE, “The members voiced their opinions. But, ultimately, we decided not to seek the Centre’s involvement as the capital is a State issue.”

Asked why the BJP, whose leaders had initially claimed the Centre would intervene as and when required, did a volte face, a national BJP leader reasoned, “The Centre has no role. If the Centre could have its way, Amaravati would not have been the capital in the first place! The Sivaramakrishnan Committee, which was appointed by the Centre, was against a greenfield capital in this location.”

He recalled that the then State went ahead with its plans. “So, even now, the Centre will not intervene. Even though Amaravati was established against the Sivaramakrishnan Committee’s recommendations unilaterally, we have taken a political stand in favour of Amaravati as public money, including the amount given by the Centre, has been spent on it.”

In the press meet, Kanna slammed both the TDP and the YSRC for unilaterally taking decisions in personal interests and said the party will announce its action plan to oppose the YSRC government’s proposal after January 15.

Capital moves