Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP stand on Amaravati issue may not pay dividends in local polls

TDP leaders said that while the party may win big in Krishna, Guntur districts, its stand against the decentralisation may hit it hard in other districts.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: What is the way forward for the TDP? Now, it is almost certain that the YSRC government will locate the executive capital in Visakhapatnam and High Court in Kurnool as part of decentralisation of administration.

The TDP, on the other hand, has intensified its agitation against the three-capital proposal. Will the TDP decision pay dividends for the party, which bit the dust in 2019 elections, in the coming local body polls? Even party leaders are not on the same page as Naidu.  

TDP leaders from North Andhra, particularly from Visakhapatnam city, where the party bagged all four MLA seats, say it is natural for people to be happy if Vizag is made the capital. "People will rejoice even if a tahsildar office comes up in their locality. But when people think in the interest of the State, they will not accept the decentralisation of administration as it will lead to regional differences," an MLA claimed.

Maintaining that the capital issue may not play a key role, he said the ruling party always has some advantage in the local body elections. When in power, the TDP emerged victorious in various elections including the Nandyal by-election, he reasoned and claimed that the YSRC, within a short time of forming the government, is facing anti-incumbency.

"Multiple factors will affect the outcome of elections. If the capital was a key issue, then the TDP must have swept all the MLA and MP seats in Krishna and Guntur districts, but it lost even in Amaravati in 2019," he pointed out.

Asked about the demand of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu that the government seek a fresh mandate on the capital issue, he replied there was nothing wrong in it. "Before the 2019 elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not announce his plan to change the capital from Amaravati. When he was the Opposition Leader, he even demanded construction of a mega capital city in at least 30,000 acres of land," he recalled.

When asked about the mood of Vizagites, another TDP leader said that realtors and those having own buildings are welcoming the proposal as prices of land will shoot up and there will be great demand for rented houses once the government employees shift to the City of Destiny. But, the common man residing in rented houses is worried, he said.  

However, a senior leader from Rayalaseema admitted that the stand taken by the party in favour of Amaravati may hamper TDP prospects in the local body elections. The party will improve its prospects in the next Assembly elections as it is four-and-a-half-years away and the poll issues will be different by then, he opined.      

Except in Guntur and Krishna districts, where, despite the debacle in general elections, the party managed to bounce back with the decision of the government on capital, the party will have to be prepared for losing the local elections in a majority of the districts not only because of its stand on capital but also the advantage the ruling party has in terms of machinery and other resources, he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh local elections TDP AP administration decentralisation
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp