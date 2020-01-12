Home States Andhra Pradesh

Percentage of Andhra Pradesh teenage girls pursuing education above national average

The survey findings have been used to prepare a TAG Index, comparing the performance of each State on the status of its teenage girls for policymakers, researchers and activists.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students, Teenage girls

Representational image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The percentage of teenage girls pursuing education in the age group of 13 to 19 years is more than the national average of 80.6 per cent, according to the findings of a sample survey conducted by Teen Age Girls (TAG). The TAG survey covered 74,000 teenage girls in more than 600 districts across 30 States.  

The TAG report focuses on data whether 5.4 million teenage girls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have access to clean drinking water and sanitation among others. The survey findings have been used to prepare a TAG Index, comparing the performance of each State on the status of its teenage girls for policymakers, researchers and activists.

According to the TAG report, about  96.6 per cent of teenage girls in the State are unmarried, while  86.6 per cent aspire to marry only after they are 21 years old. Besides 71 per cent wish to pursue higher studies, 81.5 per cent wish to learn English and computer skills and 69.4 per cent wish to work after their studies and have a career in mind under the education and marriage category.

Under the health and well-being category, about 82.8 per cent of teenage girls in Andhra Pradesh do not support open defecation, 56.4 per cent use hygienic methods of menstrual protection, 45.6 per cent of teenage girls have normal levels of haemoglobin and 50.5 per cent teenage girls have normal Body Mass Index (BMI).

The TAG report was presented by Project Nanhi Kali and was compiled by Naandi Foundation, with support from Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

The all women team of 1,000 surveyors crisscrossed the country and met 74,000 teenage girls across 600 districts to conduct the survey. This digital platform for data collection helped complete interviews quickly, the survey findings have been analysed, data vetted and compiled into a comprehensive report.

"The TAG report was born out of the realisation that more needs to be done to ensure the country’s girls grow up to be confident, informed, self-reliant, and independent young women," CEO of Naandi Foundation Manoj Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teen Age Girls Tennage girls Andhra Pradesh tennage education teenage girl education
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp