Swachh Survekshan 2020: Visakhapatnam ranks on top in in citizen feedback

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam has been ranked top consistently in citizen feedback evaluation under Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey, which began January 4. Instead of number of likes and hits it was positive response of citizens was being taken into account in the survey, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana said here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, she said the city was maintaining top position among 49 cities of 10 lakh above population. She appealed to the people to continue extending kind of support. In hastags, the city was number seven and the evaluation of the survey was also being done in Twitter and Facebook.

The citizens interest in evaluation was a major parameter this time and an award for citizen participation introduced this year, she said. She said that in citizen feedback through ‘Vote for your city’ App, ‘Swachhata App’, web portal registration and giving missed call to 1969 for registration, the city was standing number one.

So far 80,000 citizens have downloaded ‘Vote for your city’ App. In four citizen feedback activities, the city was leading with 1.5 lakh responses and Vijayawada was in second place at the national level. The survey will conclude on January 31.

“It is all about changing the way we live for the better and clean environment, responsible environment ecological balance and change in lifestyle for good.”