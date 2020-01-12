Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP not in favour of Citizenship Act, NRC: Andhra Pradesh MP Galla Jayadev

He alleged that the State government was trying to suppress the agitations of farmers and women, who have been staging protests for the last 25 days.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the Centre mentioned that it was intended to give citizenship to those migrating to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which were once part of India, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has said that the party, however, will not support any attempts of the Centre to harm the interests of Muslims.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Atmakur near here on Saturday, Jayadev said it was clearly mentioned in the CAB that it is to provide citizenship to Hindus migrating to India from the above said nations. As there was nothing wrong in that, the TDP supported the bill, he maintained.

"However, when the Centre came up with CAA and NRC, we realised that it harms the interests of Muslim minorities and opposed it as we doubt that if the laws are implemented together, there are huge chances of officials misusing them," he added.

Stating that the apex court found fault with the Centre for imposition of Section 144 in Kashmir, he alleged that the State government was trying to suppress the agitations of farmers and women, who have been staging protests for the last 25 days.

TAGS
Galla Jayadev TDP Guntur MP NRC CAA stir
