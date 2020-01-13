Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Water Resources department mulls for two more barrages on Krishna river

These two barrages, which would store over 7 tmcft of water together, have been listed as priority projects to be taken up in the new financial year as the government is keen on utilising floodwater.

Published: 13th January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has expedited the process of sending fresh proposals for two barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage to store floodwater, which otherwise flows into the sea. These two barrages, which would store over 7 tmcft of water together, have been listed as priority projects to be taken up in the new financial year as the government is keen on effectively utilising floodwater.

Even though the previous government had finalised proposals for two barrages and had even granted administrative sanction for them, the new dispensation has decided to start the entire process from scratch. While the department initially mulled setting up three barrages downstream, officials said that proposals for two barrages were being prepared.  

"The proposals and technical studies for barrages at Chodavaram and Oleru are being readied. Once we get the administrative sanction from the Finance department, we will go ahead with them. The proposals will be submitted to the government in a couple of weeks. They are proposed to be taken up in the next fiscal," an official privy to the matter said. Both barrages, the official added, are estimated to cost between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, depending on the scope.

While the barrage at Chodavaram, about 12 km downstream Prakasam Barrage, is proposed to store 2.7 tmcft, the one proposed at Oleru, 60 km downstream the barrage, is expected to hold 4.4 tmc ft of water.

Another official explained that every year 30-35 tmc ft of water from the Munnery, Paleru and others reaches the Prakasam Barrage. "The inflow of this water is certain. Even if we don’t get any from Srisailam or Nagarjuna Sagar, we get around 30-35 tmc ft from the other tributaries of the Krishna. So, these barrages will help store it, and whenever we get inflows from upstream," the official explained.

The other reason for proposing two barrages is to reduce the salinity of the soil, which has been increasing due to the presence of seawater. "If we can store freshwater, it will bring down the salinity, which is affecting the structure of the soil. So, environmentally also, these barrages are critical," the official observed.

Project proposal to be submitted soon

Even though the previous government had finalised proposals for two barrages and had even granted administrative sanction for them, the new dispensation has decided to start the entire process from scratch. While the department initially mulled setting up three barrages downstream, officials said proposals for two barrages were being prepared

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam barrage AP Water Resources department Krishna river Krishna river barrage
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp