Andhra Pradesh: Water Resources department mulls for two more barrages on Krishna river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has expedited the process of sending fresh proposals for two barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage to store floodwater, which otherwise flows into the sea. These two barrages, which would store over 7 tmcft of water together, have been listed as priority projects to be taken up in the new financial year as the government is keen on effectively utilising floodwater.

Even though the previous government had finalised proposals for two barrages and had even granted administrative sanction for them, the new dispensation has decided to start the entire process from scratch. While the department initially mulled setting up three barrages downstream, officials said that proposals for two barrages were being prepared.

"The proposals and technical studies for barrages at Chodavaram and Oleru are being readied. Once we get the administrative sanction from the Finance department, we will go ahead with them. The proposals will be submitted to the government in a couple of weeks. They are proposed to be taken up in the next fiscal," an official privy to the matter said. Both barrages, the official added, are estimated to cost between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, depending on the scope.

While the barrage at Chodavaram, about 12 km downstream Prakasam Barrage, is proposed to store 2.7 tmcft, the one proposed at Oleru, 60 km downstream the barrage, is expected to hold 4.4 tmc ft of water.

Another official explained that every year 30-35 tmc ft of water from the Munnery, Paleru and others reaches the Prakasam Barrage. "The inflow of this water is certain. Even if we don’t get any from Srisailam or Nagarjuna Sagar, we get around 30-35 tmc ft from the other tributaries of the Krishna. So, these barrages will help store it, and whenever we get inflows from upstream," the official explained.

The other reason for proposing two barrages is to reduce the salinity of the soil, which has been increasing due to the presence of seawater. "If we can store freshwater, it will bring down the salinity, which is affecting the structure of the soil. So, environmentally also, these barrages are critical," the official observed.

Project proposal to be submitted soon

