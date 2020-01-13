Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy sees caste angle in Andhra Pradesh capital shift proposal

He said that the population of two castes might be around one crore in the State, and asked the government to think about the future of remaining four crore people before taking any decision.

Published: 13th January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting

JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy alleged that the rivalry between the two dominant castes in the State: Kammas and Reddys (to which TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy belong) is behind the government’s move to shift capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

He said that the population of two castes might be around one crore in the State, and asked the government to think about the future of remaining four crore people before taking any decision. "I will personally support the demand for Greater Rayalaseema with Kadapa as headquarters," he maintained.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Diwakar Reddy said that only 100 to 150 persons might have purchased lands in the capital region. There are many castes in the State and not just two, he pointed out. The MP urged the government not to cause inconvenience to five crore people with its hasty decision and accused the YSRC government of resorting to vindictive politics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JC Diwakar Reddy Andhra Pradesh capital shift TDP
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp