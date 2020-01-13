Former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy sees caste angle in Andhra Pradesh capital shift proposal

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy alleged that the rivalry between the two dominant castes in the State: Kammas and Reddys (to which TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy belong) is behind the government’s move to shift capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

He said that the population of two castes might be around one crore in the State, and asked the government to think about the future of remaining four crore people before taking any decision. "I will personally support the demand for Greater Rayalaseema with Kadapa as headquarters," he maintained.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Diwakar Reddy said that only 100 to 150 persons might have purchased lands in the capital region. There are many castes in the State and not just two, he pointed out. The MP urged the government not to cause inconvenience to five crore people with its hasty decision and accused the YSRC government of resorting to vindictive politics.