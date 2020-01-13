Millennium Tower, Sunrise Towers in Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda may house state Secretariat

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the event the State government goes ahead with its proposal to set up the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, there will be a sudden surge in demand for dwellings for people who choose to migrate to the city. The possibility has further strengthened with the government deciding to host the Republic Day parade in the city.

According to sources, officials are reportedly scouting for space for housing various government offices in the city. Millennium Tower and Sunrise Towers in Rushikonda are most likely to house Secretariat. If Secretariat and heads of department offices are shifted, nearly 15,000 employees, including 5,000 secretariat staff, are likely to shift to the city.

Although no final decision has been taken (executive capital), officials have reportedly begun search for houses and villas in the city close to Rushikonda.

There are as many as 20,000 flats and villas ready for occupation in the city, according to Real Estate Developers’ of India (CREDAI) president B Srinivasa Rao. He said flats and villas of plinth area of 3,000 square feet, 2,000 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft are available. He said there will be absolutely no problem in finding suitable accommodation for the staff.

The city is ready to absorb the influx and thanks to the proposed mass rapid transit system, Vizag will grow beyond the existing areas, he said. Also, 10,000 dwellings are ready for occupation in Midhilapuri, GITAM, Rushikonda and Madhurawada areas; many will choose to occupy these apartments due to their close proximity to the IT Valley.

There are also many apartments available in Pendurty, Gajuwaka, Paradesipalem, Kommadi, Marikavalasa and Anandapuram areas. There are vacant apartments in VMRDA Haritha and other projects in Kapuluppada. These apart, there are 500 villas in MK Gold Coast, 500 in MVV City, 500 in Vysakshi Sky Park and a number of houses in Shriram Properties.

House rents, which are already on the higher side, may go up further. However, currently, there is no immediate impact as people are waiting for the official announcement, owner of a rental agency in Seethammadhara said. Rentals were high in posh areas such as Beach Road, Seetammadhara and MVP Colony where rents of 2BHK aparments are between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 and 3BHK from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Bag of goodies for govt employees?

VISAKHAPATNAM: A slew of attractive offers are being reportedly offered to those government employees ready to shift from Amaravati to Vizag. Speculation is rife in city official circles that the employees will be assured among other things allotment of house sites on nominal rates, exemption of stamp duty and sanction of special housing loans worth Rs 25 lakh.

They will also be given additional TCA allowance, shifting allowance, free bachelor accommodation, subsidised 2BHK apartments, bus passes, introduction of special trains from Vizag to Hyderabad with limited halts, admission for their children in Vizag schools, provision of canteen facility on Secretariat premises in Vizag and new medical dispensary with ambulance facility