Two persons killed in road mishap on NH-16

GUNTUR: Two persons died in a road accident on NH-16 near Namburu village of Pedakakani mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

According to Pedakakani Circle Inspector U Soban Babu, the victims John Kiran (18) and another unknown person were travelling on a motorcycle from Pedakakani to Guntur.

Suddenly, a bus appeared out of nowhere and hit them from behind. The duo died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

On being informed by the locals, police reached the spot, inspected the scene and informed Kiran’s relatives about the mishap. The body was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been filed and investigation is underway.