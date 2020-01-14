Andhra Pradesh capital protests: TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar approaches NHRC on 'police high-handedness'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has knocked on the doors of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi on Monday and explained about the alleged highhandedness of police against women protesters in Amaravati villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leader said he complained to the NHRC about the police action on agitators in the capital villages and also other issues like the men cops arresting the protesting women farmers. Accusing the State police of violating laws, he said the police actions come under violation of human rights and appealed the NHRC to take action.