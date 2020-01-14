Andhra Pradesh: Leopard spotted on Srisailam Ghat Road

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension gripped Srisailam after a leopard was sighted on ghat road near Chinnarutla village under Dornala police station limits late on Sunday night. A group of pilgrims heading for Srisailam in an SUV spotted the big cat and captured it on their smartphones.

According to Atmakur deputy superintendent of police Venkataramudu, the leopard was spotted at a distance of 10-15 km from Sri Mallikarjuna Bhramaramba Devi temple.

The presence of the wild cat brought vehicular traffic on the ghat road to a halt for over 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the DSP said that no vehicles are allowed on ghat road from 9 pm to 6 am. "We will inquire into the incident to find out at what time the video was captured," he added.