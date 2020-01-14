Chandrababu Naidu shouldn't cry foul over police raj in Andhra Pradesh: Ex-MP Mudragada Padmanabham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying the ‘police raj’ remarks of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham sought to know what the former did to suppress the Kapu agitation when the TDP was in power.

"After diluting the police system in State when in power, you (Naidu) have threatened people to send them behind bars for taking any movement including that for Special Category Status and harassed not only Kapus but also various sections of people by filing false cases. Are you unaware of your administration? You and your scion had humiliated our entire family members. Apart from hitting with lathis, your government put us in a small hospital room for 14 days and gave us sleepless nights by deploying six police personnel in the same room," he said, in an open letter sent to Naidu.

Mudragada expressed wonder over the former chief minister accusing the police of succumbing to the orders of ruling party leaders. After diluting the police system when he was in power, Naidu has no right to say that the present government is suppressing agitations, he said. "I read about the ruling of demons and Britishers in books and from elders. But your regime had overtaken those administrations," he alleged.

TDP hits back

Claiming that Naidu had done a lot of things for the welfare and development of Kapus, senior TDP leader Nimmakayala Chinarajappa suggested Mudragada to write to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is "doing injustice" to Kapus.

"Why did you not respond when followers of Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi chased and attacked the activists of your community? Why did you remain silent when Dwarampudi used abusive language against Pawan Kalyan? Why did you not stage a dharna in front of the residence of Jagan when he cancelled the 5 per cent EBC reservations to Kapus provided by Naidu? It is unjust and foolishness on part of Mudragad to write to Naidu and remain a mute spectator on the injustice being done to Kapus since the formation of the YSRC government," the TDP leader said.