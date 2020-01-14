Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda, both parties to work in tandem in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the BJP will work in tandem in the State and most likely, may also contest the upcoming local elections together. This, in short, was the agreement hammered out between BJP working president JP Nadda and Pawan in New Delhi Monday.

Jana Sena sources told TNIE that the ‘alliance’ was sealed after a lengthy conversation over the prevailing political situation in the State and the ongoing agitation of Amaravati farmers. However, neither the BJP nor the Jana Sena made any announcement of their formal engagement. Except for tweets by MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP State unit co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, the saffron leaders remained tight-lipped.

Also present at the meeting were Tejasvi, BJP national general secretary (organising) BL Santhosh, and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar. "It is an alliance. Both parties will now work closely on issues pertaining to the State," the sources said.

Earlier, the BJP had insisted publicly that Pawan merge his party with it. The actor, however, has been reluctant to walk in the footsteps of his brother Chiranjeevi, who merged the Praja Rajyam with the Congress.

It also appears that though both sides are now on the same page, Pawan couldn’t persuade the BJP top brass to intervene in the ongoing capital controversy. He had said the BJP government at the Centre should convene an all-party meeting on the Jagan government’s three-capital proposal.