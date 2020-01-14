Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda, both parties to work in tandem in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan, along with his senior party colleague and former assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, met Nadda at his residence.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan meets BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in Delhi

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan meets BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in Delhi| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the BJP will work in tandem in the State and most likely, may also contest the upcoming local elections together. This, in short, was the agreement hammered out between BJP working president JP Nadda and Pawan in New Delhi Monday.

Jana Sena sources told TNIE that the ‘alliance’ was sealed after a lengthy conversation over the prevailing political situation in the State and the ongoing agitation of Amaravati farmers. However, neither the BJP nor the Jana Sena made any announcement of their formal engagement. Except for tweets by MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP State unit co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, the saffron leaders remained tight-lipped.

Also present at the meeting were Tejasvi, BJP national general secretary (organising) BL Santhosh, and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar. "It is an alliance. Both parties will now work closely on issues pertaining to the State," the sources said.

Earlier, the BJP had insisted publicly that Pawan merge his party with it. The actor, however, has been reluctant to walk in the footsteps of his brother Chiranjeevi, who merged the Praja Rajyam with the Congress.

It also appears that though both sides are now on the same page, Pawan couldn’t persuade the BJP top brass to intervene in the ongoing capital controversy. He had said the BJP government at the Centre should convene an all-party meeting on the Jagan government’s three-capital proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan BJP JP Nadda JSP BJP ties andhra Pradesh local body polls
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp