State government aims to develop all areas: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Kurnool as the judicial capital as per the provisions of the Sribagh Pact.

He also said the State government’s aim is to develop the entire State by decentralising administration. Hence, Visakhapatnam has been proposed as the administrative capital while Amaravati would function as the legislative capital.

Addressing a press conference at Repalle in Guntur district on Monday, he said the government already decentralising power via village secretariat system, in order to empower every village in the State. He said that the high-power committee formed by the government will discuss the reports of Srikrishna, GN Rao and Boston committees in the Assembly on January 20.

He lamented that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to inflame sentiments of the public by spreading false messages about the three-capital proposal. "TDP chief Naidu is falsely claiming that the YSRC government has done injustice to the capital region of Amaravati. However, the government is ready to address the issues related to farmers and development of Krishna and Guntur districts."