Home States Andhra Pradesh

State government aims to develop all areas: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana

He lamented that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to inflame sentiments of the public by spreading false messages about the three-capital proposal.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Kurnool as the judicial capital as per the provisions of the Sribagh Pact.

He also said the State government’s aim is to develop the entire State by decentralising administration. Hence, Visakhapatnam has been proposed as the administrative capital while Amaravati would function as the legislative capital.

Addressing a press conference at Repalle in Guntur district on Monday, he said the government already decentralising power via village secretariat system, in order to empower every village in the State. He said that the high-power committee formed by the government will discuss the reports of Srikrishna, GN Rao and Boston committees in the Assembly on January 20.

He lamented that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to inflame sentiments of the public by spreading false messages about the three-capital proposal. "TDP chief Naidu is falsely claiming that the YSRC government has done injustice to the capital region of Amaravati. However, the government is ready to address the issues related to farmers and development of Krishna and Guntur districts."

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mopidevi Venkata Ramana
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp