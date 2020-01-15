Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra cabinet to take three capital call just 2 hrs before Assembly session

Cabinet meeting on January 20; High-powered committee, studying GN Rao panel and BCG reports, to submit report on decentralisation after its meeting on Jan 17

Published: 15th January 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:30 AM

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting will be held on January 20, hours before the commencement of the extended winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on the day. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney informed the ministers, officials of CMO and other department heads of the same through a letter on Tuesday. 

The Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 9 am, just two hours before the commencement of the Assembly session, is expected to not only discuss the recommendations of the high-powered committee constituted to study the reports of GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on decentralised development and administration and take a final call, but also the Bill to repeal the APCRDA Act, likely to be tabled in the House.

The high-powered committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the government after its meeting on January 17. The committee has already met thrice.As the farmers in the capital villages, who gave away 33,000 acres of land for Amaravati capital project under the Land Pooling Scheme, have been asked to submit their grievances/suggestions to the Commissioner of APCRDA till 5 pm on January 17, the high-powered committee is also expected to make some recommendations in favour of the farmers for discussion in the Cabinet and in the House, so that a suitable decision can be taken to allay the fears of the farmers.

The Cabinet is likely to focus on settling the issues related to the employees of the Secretariat and HoD offices so as to convince them in accepting the decision of the government. Both Assembly and  Council sessions (on January 21) are expected to be a stormy affair with verbal duel between ruling YSRC and principal opposition TDP, which has already taken to the streets opposing the move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

It will be a cakewalk for the government to get the approval for the proposed Bills in the Assembly given its numerical advantage, but it  might not be the case in the Council, where it is in minority. “However, taking advantage of rule position, the ruling party would be able to overcome the hurdle in a later stage,” a political analyst reasoned. 

Cabinet agenda 
Discuss the recommendations of the high-powered committee constituted to study the reports of GN Rao Committee and BCG on decentralised development and administration and take a final call
 It may discuss the Bill to repeal the AP CRDA Act likely to be tabled in the House
 Cabinet to focus on settling issues connected to employees of the Secretariat and HoD offices 

Stormy session on the cards 
Both Assembly and Council sessions are expected to be stormy with verbal duel between YSRC and TDP over the three-capital proposal
It will be a cakewalk for the govt to get approval for the Bills in the Assembly given its numerical advantage, but it will be a difficult task in the Council, where the YSRC is in minority

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Andhra Pradesh three capital
