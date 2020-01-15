Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan celebrates Bhogi in Gudivada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Bhogi, the first day of Sankranti, at Gudivada in Krishna district, where Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani is organising the celebrations.

At 3:30 pm, Jagan arrived at NTR Stadium, Gudivada, in a helicopter and was accorded a warm welcome by ministers and higher officials. From there, he went to Lingavaram, where the celebrations were held. As part of the festivities, Bommala Koluvu, traditional cuisine, rangoli competition, and cattle exhibition were organised.

Later, Jagan witnessed bullock cart race, dragging of stones by Ongole bulls and ram fights and interacted with the participants. Several women, who came to participate, thanked him for the Amma Vodi scheme.