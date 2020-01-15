Supreme Court asks Andhra government for report, pictures of Polavaram work

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish a detailed report, along with pictures, on the status of the Polavaram irrigation project within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of the court passed this direction while hearing petitions filed by Odisha — seeking a ban on the construction and operation of the national project — as well as Telangana and Chhattisgarh, which raised concerns over submergence of land.

The counsel appearing for Odisha reportedly argued that the national project violated the Bachawat Tribunal Award and that its design was being changed. It is learnt that the advocate also alleged that no comprehensive study was conducted on the potential submergence of land.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, meanwhile, submitted that the design of the project was unchanged. The counsel appearing for Telangana reportedly told the bench that his State had no objections, provided steps are taken to prevent submergence and other losses to the Manguru power plant and tribal areas in the vicinity.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the Supreme Court noted that the onus of addressing the concerns of neighbouring states lies on the PPA and the Andhra Pradesh government. It then directed them to furnish a detailed report on the status of the national project, appending the latest pictures to it.