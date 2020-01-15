Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court asks Andhra government for report, pictures of Polavaram work

The counsel appearing for Odisha reportedly argued that the national project violated the Bachawat Tribunal Award and that its design was being changed.

Published: 15th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish a detailed report, along with pictures, on the status of the Polavaram irrigation project within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of the court passed this direction while hearing petitions filed by Odisha — seeking a ban on the construction and operation of the national project — as well as Telangana and Chhattisgarh, which raised concerns over submergence of land.

The counsel appearing for Odisha reportedly argued that the national project violated the Bachawat Tribunal Award and that its design was being changed. It is learnt that the advocate also alleged that no comprehensive study was conducted on the potential submergence of land.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, meanwhile, submitted that the design of the project was unchanged. The counsel appearing for Telangana reportedly told the bench that his State had no objections, provided steps are taken to prevent submergence and other losses to the Manguru power plant and tribal areas in the vicinity. 

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the Supreme Court noted that the onus of addressing the concerns of neighbouring states lies on the PPA and the Andhra Pradesh government. It then directed them to furnish a detailed report on the status of the national project, appending the latest pictures to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Project PPA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp