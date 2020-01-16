Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and BJP join hands in Andhra Pradesh to emerge as third alternative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have formed an alliance to emerge as the third alternative in Andhra Pradesh with the ultimate target of forming government in the state in 2024.

JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana in a joint press conference on Thursday in Vijayawada announced the decision after nearly four hours of intense discussions.

JSP after its inception in 2014, had formed a pre-poll alliance with BJP though it has not contested the elections. Later, before the 2019 elections, it has distanced itself from BJP and contested elections in alliance with the Left Parties. It managed to secure just one seat.

“It was all due to a communication gap under special circumstances. Now, for the future of Andhra Pradesh, JSP has allied with BJP unconditionally, as it strongly feels the need of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance for the State. Both parties will fight together in Local Bodies elections and in 2024 general elections. It will be our alliance which will form the Government in 2024,” Pawan Kalyan explained.

He said a joint coordination committee will be formed to chalk out the action plans to tackle state and national-level problems and expose the failure of the YSRC government in the state. He exuded confidence of Andhra Pradesh having blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayan said they wholeheartedly welcome Jana Sena allying with BJP in the State and described it as a historic development. “We together will fight against dictatorial tendencies and unilateral ways of Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in the State,” he said.

BJP party AP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar described the BJP-JSP alliance in AP as the auspicious beginning. He said Sankranti marks the long days and short nights with Sun starting his journey North and today in Andhra Pradesh, the new alliance of BJP-JSP marks the blooming of Lotus, a new beginning. “There is no question of any alliance or understanding with TDP or YSRC,” he clarified.

Extending their support for the demand to continue Amaravati as the Capital city of Andhra Pradesh, both parties said they are in favor of decentralized development and not decentralized administration. “We will fight it out against the YSRC government on the issue. It can not make unilateral decisions. If needed we will take legal recourse,” Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said and Pawan Kalyan echoed the opinion.

On the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan said the question needs to be asked to YSRC which has 20 MPS and TDP which has 3 MPS. On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), JSP chief said it is meant to safeguard the interests of minorities in Islamic countries, who are being discriminated against and nothing to do with taking away citizenship of Muslims in India.