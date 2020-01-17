Home States Andhra Pradesh

7-year-old Andhra boy suffers shock while trying to free entangled kite, critical

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A seven-year-old boy was critically injured while trying to free a kite entangled in high-tension electric cables at Bethany Colony of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district on Thursday evening. 

According to reports, victim Yedukondalu (7) climbed an electric pole to free a kite entangled in high tension cables. When he accidentally touched the cables, he was grievously injured.

On observing the scene, locals informed the police. Circle Inspector B Ashok Kumar rushed to the spot and tried to inform his parents but was unsuccessful.

He promptly contacted the ambulance service and Yedukondalu was shifted to the government general hospital (GGH). His father was informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati was informed about the incident and he directed the doctors to provide utmost care to the victim. 

