Vignan Institute of Technology student bags third prize in competition organised by Siemens
Vignan group chairman Lavu Rathaiah congratulated Vamsikrishna for getting third place in the international competition.
Published: 18th January 2020 07:57 AM | Last Updated: 18th January 2020 07:57 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Annavarapu Vamsikrishna, a student of Vignan Lara Institute of Technology, has secured third place in a competition organised by Siemens, in coordination with the Board of European Students Technology in Germany.
Vignan Lara Institute of Technology principal K Phaneendra Kumar said Vamsikrishna participated in a seminar on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industries - 2035’ and made a PowerPoint presentation, which won accolades. Vignan group chairman Lavu Rathaiah congratulated Vamsikrishna for getting third place in the international competition.