Vignan Institute of Technology student bags third prize in competition organised by Siemens

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Annavarapu Vamsikrishna, a student of Vignan Lara Institute of Technology, has secured third place in a competition organised by Siemens, in coordination with the Board of European Students Technology in Germany.

Vignan Lara Institute of Technology principal K Phaneendra Kumar said Vamsikrishna participated in a seminar on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industries - 2035’ and made a PowerPoint presentation, which won accolades. Vignan group chairman Lavu Rathaiah congratulated Vamsikrishna for getting third place in the international competition.