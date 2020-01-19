TDP will back BJP-JSP alliance if it stops capital shift: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

ELURU : Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu called upon people to extend support to Amaravati and alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to ruin the capital city.

Touring West Godavari district on Saturday, he collected donations from people to support Amaravati cause. Addressing roadside meetings at different places including ASRAM, Eluru, he stressed the need for a united struggle to retain Amaravati as the only capital of the State.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for his three-capital concept, Naidu said that everyone should extend their might to protect capital city Amaravati from being disintegrated. The YSRC government began its ruling by demolishing the Praja Vedika and now targeting Amaravati.

"The government has been neglecting development works. The Polavaram project works have come to a halt. The MPs and MLAs of the district are not raising their voice on the government’s unwise and senseless acts as they are scared of CM," he alleged. "Conduct inquiry into the alleged insider trading, but do not kill Amaravati," he appealed to the government

The TDP chief pointed out that the Central government had proposed to establish all government offices in one place for the convenience of people in Delhi, but Jagan Reddy wants to disband them here. He announced that the TDP would extend support to the BJP-Jana Sena alliance if they make efforts to prevent shifting of capital city from Amaravati.