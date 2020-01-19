YSR Congress takes out mega rally backing Andhra Pradesh government's decentralisation plan 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The ruling YSR Congress took out a rally from Guntur Road to RDO office at Narasaraopet on Saturday in support of the three-capital proposal of the government. Ministers, YSRC legislators and public in large numbers took part in the rally and the meeting at Narasaraopet.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRC leaders accused the opposition TDP of misleading public on decentralisation of development and said they were conducting counter protests and rallies to create awareness among the public on the advantages of three-capital proposal for the State.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the State government (public affairs), said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced various schemes for the welfare of the people and said that people were happy with the government’s three-capital proposal.

"TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu misused power during his tenure by knowing that the Amaravati is not suitable for construction activities. Naidu never tried to construct permanent structures in Amaravati, but his government had taken loans up to Rs 3.4 lakh crore. All the expert committees clearly mentioned that Amaravati region is not fit to be a capital because of the land structure, so the government is looking for alternative regions suitable for capital," he clarified.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the government is committed to the overall development of the State. “The government is planning to construct a capital city with low investment and complete major irrigation projects to supply water to the entire State,” she said.

Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana alleged that Chandrababu Naidu ignored the report of Sivaramakrishna committee to favour his benamis and forcibly acquired fertile land from Amaravati farmers under the Land Pooling Scheme.