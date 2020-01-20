Home States Andhra Pradesh

North Andhra rallies behind state's three-capital plan day before Assembly session 

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that backward north Andhra region would develop by leaps and bounds with the executive capital in Vizag.

Roads & Building minister Krishna Das, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kruparani in the capital support rally in Srikakulam

Roads & Building minister Krishna Das, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kruparani in the capital support rally in Srikakulam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  With the decision on the three-capital proposal barely a few hours away, rallies and meetings were organised across the district on Sunday. A rally, led by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, was taken out at Tagarapuvalsa. 

Addressing the rally, the minister said that backward north Andhra region would develop by leaps and bounds with the executive capital in Vizag. Keen to ensure equitable development of all 13 districts, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the right proposal, he pointed out.

The minister said that the state government fulfilled most of the election promises within five months after coming to power, the minister said, adding five lakh house pattas will be given to poor people by Ugadi.

Candlelight rallies were organised at Vedulla Narava and Duvvada in 57th ward in Gajuwaka to thank the Chief Minister for initiating development of north Andhra by making Visakhapatnam as executive capital. 

Meanwhile, a round table, organised by various trade unions, felt development was possible only with decentralisation of administration. Dravidian University former vice chancellor KS Chalam said the government should take steps to ensure economic upliftment of fishermen, tribals and slum dwellers. The speakers said that about 75 per vcent reservation of jobs generated in the region should be given to local people. 

Meanwhile, TDP workers staged a demonstration at Gandhi statue near Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office in support of capital at Amaravati and to make Visakhapatnam only as the financial capital.

TDP leaders under house arrest

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the call of Amaravati protection committee to besiege the Assembly on Monday, leaders of TDP and other opposition parties were planning to leave for Amaravati on Sunday.

To prevent them from going to Amaravati on Monday, the police arrested several leaders at their houses as part of preventive arrests. Former government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar, Patapatnam former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and other leaders have been rounded up on Sunday.

