Woman special tahsildar arrested in Andhra Pradesh on charges of graft

By PTI

MACHILIPATNAM: A woman special tahsildar in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs three lakh for an official favour, police said.

D.Prasanthi, Special Tahsildar (Land Reforms), was arrested from her office in the District Collectorate on a complaint from M Ramalngeswar Reddy that she demanded Rs six lakh as bribe from him for issuing some land records, ACB Additional Superintendent of Police K.Maheswara Raju said.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the tahsildar while she was allegedly receiving the cash, he added.