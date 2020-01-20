Won't be a mute spectator during capital debate: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and backed by the TDP, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has asserted that the Chair will not remain a mute spectator.

Any attempt to keep members of the Assembly from attending the session will be treated as a breach of privilege of the members, he told the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. Legislative bodies play an important role in parliamentary democracy, and hindering their functioning is a violation of the Constitution, he said, adding that the law will take its course in case of such violations.

The Speaker went on to cite previous instances in which such obstructions attracted imprisonment for those responsible. He added that in a democracy everyone has the right to protest and express opinions, but this must be done in keeping with the law.

"Calls for attacks, sieges and gherao of the Assembly will not be tolerated. Members of the Legislative Assembly should be allowed to express opinions and conduct a meaningful debate. Any obstruction would be suppression of the freedom of expression of those members and the people they represent," he said.

The Speaker further found fault with a senior member of the Assembly giving a 'Chalo Assembly' call, and said that members should desist from making such irresponsible remarks. He added that the large number of police personnel will help ensure law and order around the Assembly.