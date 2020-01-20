Home States Andhra Pradesh

Won't be a mute spectator during capital debate: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Legislative bodies play an important role in parliamentary democracy, and hindering their functioning is a violation of the Constitution, 

Published: 20th January 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram addressing media at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram addressing media at his residence in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and backed by the TDP, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has asserted that the Chair will not remain a mute spectator.

Any attempt to keep members of the Assembly from attending the session will be treated as a breach of privilege of the members, he told the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. Legislative bodies play an important role in parliamentary democracy, and hindering their functioning is a violation of the Constitution, he said, adding that the law will take its course in case of such violations.

The Speaker went on to cite previous instances in which such obstructions attracted imprisonment for those responsible. He added that in a democracy everyone has the right to protest and express opinions, but this must be done in keeping with the law. 

"Calls for attacks, sieges and gherao of the Assembly will not be tolerated. Members of the Legislative Assembly should be allowed to express opinions and conduct a meaningful debate. Any obstruction would be suppression of the freedom of expression of those members and the people they represent," he said.

The Speaker further found fault with a senior member of the Assembly giving a 'Chalo Assembly' call, and said that members should desist from making such irresponsible remarks. He added that the large number of police personnel will help ensure law and order around the Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitaram Chalo Assembly TDP Andhra Pradesh capital debate Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Andhra Pradesh capital
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp