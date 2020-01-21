Home States Andhra Pradesh

Historic decision for balanced growth: YSR Congress on Andhra Pradesh's decentralisation move

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani lashed out at the TDP for threatening the ruling party MLAs in Krishna and Guntur districts to support Amaravati as capital.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  During the debate on AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly on Monday, YSR Congress legislators left no stone unturned to emphasise how important decentralised administration is for the comprehensive development of the State.

At the same time, the treasury members found fault with TDP legislators for their support to Amaravati, which they said was never in the best interest of the State.

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani lashed out at the TDP for threatening the ruling party MLAs in Krishna and Guntur districts to support Amaravati as capital. "Every time TDP MLAs speak, they claim our leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has supported Amaravati as capital. Has he ever said he would build Amaravati if you didn't?" he questioned. 

Stating that both Krishna and Guntur were developed even before Amaravati came into the picture, the minister said the TDP leaders were now propagating that the capital was being shifted because of the hate towards a particular community, which was baseless.

"Had they set up the capital here to benefit Kamma caste?" he questioned and observed that even if the capital is shifted, Kamma people will not face any problem as they have many businesses in Visakhapatnam. The government’s decision will let Kammas to have two capitals, he quipped. 

He said that Chandrababu Naidu would not get public sympathy by instigating people against the government and hitting roads with 'Joli' YSRC MLA Dharmana Prasad Rao said the TDP government had never taken a political consensus on making Amaravati as capital.

"Capital should be constituted in tune with the spirit of the Constitution. Today, every problem being faced by the State is the result of false decisions taken by the previous government and in the elections that party bore the ire of the public. Today, the government has taken a good decision, otherwise another separatist movement would have born in the State," he said. Describing the government’s decision as a new chapter in annals of the State,

Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said distributed development and governance was key for addressing the problem of migration. Home Minister M Sucharitha described the Bill as a historic one to ensure equitable socio-economic development of the State. 

Every committee before State bifurcation has advocated against super capital and stressed the need for distributed development. Today, we are coming up with a way forward for  development, not graphics capital K Kannababu, Agriculture Minister

