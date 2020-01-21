‘Indifference’ of departments to pollution irks Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has once again expressed concern over the lethargic approach of other stakeholders in the process of curbing air and noise pollution levels in the State.

“It has been more than 20 days that we have given instructions to come up with an action plan for controlling noise pollution. Till now none of the departments - municipal corporations, transport department - have approached us. The APPCB has received a report only from the police department,” said an APPCB official on the condition of anonymity.

He further said that the departments are seeking time to make policy changes, which is the reason cited for the delay in coming up with a plan. “The plan does not include changes in the respective department’s policies. Some steps can be taken very easily by the departments. In fact, these steps are part of their regular duties, whose non-performance is one of the major causes of increasing pollution levels,” said the official.

“At least the visible offences can be checked. Why fines are not imposed on vehicles emitting black smoke and also on those with loud horns. Why such vehicles are not seized?” he questioned.

Also, not all buildings under construction in the State can be seen covered with tarpaulin sheets, which prevents dust from falling on roads.

“Making plans or initiating their implementation is not enough. It should be followed by regular checks, which is missing,” he said.

The APPCB has instructed all the departments to submit reports regularly mentioning the steps taken to curb environmental pollution.