Lone Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao favours three capital move in Andhra Pradesh assembly

Though party president Pawan Kalyan, in a letter to Rapaka, asked the latter to oppose the two Bills, the latter chose to ignore the diktat and act on his own.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

JSP MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao

JSP MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could be seen as an open rebellion against his party president Pawan Kalyan, lone Jana Sena Party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao extended his support to decentralisation of administration.

Though party president Pawan Kalyan, in a letter to Rapaka, asked the latter to oppose the two Bills -- AP Decentralisation and Equal Development Region Act 2020 and Amaravati Metro Development Authority Act 2020 -- explaining the party’s stance centralised governance decentralised development, Rapak chose to ignore the diktat and act on his own.

When his turn came to speak during debate on the two Bills in the Assembly on Monday, Jana Sena party legislator described decentralised development as the key for the comprehensive development of the entire State. “Centralised development will benefit only people of one region, while decentralised development will benefit all,” he said.  

