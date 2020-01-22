Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council proceedings disrupted by TDP over stopping of live telecast

The live telecast of the proceedings of the session were stopped since Tuesday and the treasury benches attributed it to technical issues.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, which took up discussion on the crucial Decentralisation Bill, were disrupted on Wednesday with the TDP legislators insisting on resuming of live telecast of proceedings of the session.

The Council took up the discussion on Decentralisation Bill and chairman MA Shareef gave the opportunity for the PDF member to speak. After PDF MLC KS Lakshmana Rao completed his speech, the chairman gave the opportunity for YSR Congress legislator Janga Krishnamurthy to speak.

Leader of Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu intervened and said the Opposition should be given the chance to open the debate. He also found fault with the stopping of live proceedings of the discussion on the important Bill.

Intervening, Legislative Affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said there are some technical issues and technicians are working to sort them out, He assured to resolve the issue in 30 minutes.

However, TDP members rose to their feet and alleged that the government is deliberately stopping the live telecast of proceedings and wanted the session to commence only after live telecast is resumed which further led to heated arguments between the two sides.

As the Buggana assured that the issue will be sorted out soon, Chairman Shareef announced tea break and adjourned the House.

